The Lexus Black Line special edition models allow the automaker to go a step further with the look of their offerings. In the past, Lexus has added the Black Line to the NX and UX crossovers, and today the company has announced two more. The RC and ES Black Line special edition models come with an upgraded appearance inside and out and a few other niceties.

Lexus will limit production of both Black Line models, restricting RC to just 350 coupes. The company will offer the special edition on both the RC 300 and RC 350 models with the F Sport grade. Standard features include LED headlights, 19-inch F Sport wheels in Black Sputtering Chrome, and darkened exhaust tips. The inside sees a similar upgrade in aesthetics with ash wood trim on the steering wheel and throughout the cabin paired with silver-colored stitching.

The Lexus ES 350 will also offer the trim. Production is also limited, though the company will build 1,500 examples of the special edition sedan, which is also based on the F Sport Grade. The ES receives black mirrors, darkened F Sport wheels, and a black rear lip spoiler. Inside, Lexus offers a two-tone, white-and-black interior with gray stitching exclusive for the F Sport. The ES 350 Black Line will be available in three exterior colors: Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0, Obsidian, and Ultra White. The RC Black Line is available with Ultra White or the all-new Cloudburst Gray.

Spicing up the two special edition models further is a two-piece Zero Halliburton luggage set that includes a 22-inch carry-on and a 26-inch medium travel case. Neither car comes with any upgrades to the powertrain or performance, though that’s been the case with other Black Line Lexus models. The two new Black Line models join a refreshed RC and ES lineup that includes new standard safety features and other upgrades.