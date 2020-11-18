The auto industry analysts at ALG name Subaru and Lexus as the top brands in the company's 21st Annual ALG Residual Value Awards. The group also identifies the vehicles in a variety of categories that it projects to retain the highest percentage of their original price in three years. Subaru has the most segment awards this year by taking four of the honors.

Specifically, Subaru won its award in the Mainstream Brand category. ALG awarded the Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, and WRX in the segment categories, too.

Lexus took victory in the Luxury Brand category. The IS, LS, and RX won in their respective segments.

ALG determines the winners by looking at "used vehicle performance, brand outlook, and product competitiveness." Automakers must have products in at least four of the analyst's categories to be eligible for an award.

“Residual values are a key indicator of an automaker’s success and really help determine the overall health of a brand or certain model,” said Eric Lyman, Chief Industry Analyst at ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar.

If you're curious about all the categories and its winners, check out the bullet points below.