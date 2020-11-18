Land Rover introduced the second-generation Range Rover Evoque only two years ago, but the stylish crossover is already getting a raft of updates. As seen a few months ago on the European-specification model, the engineers have managed to cram even more technology into the Audi Q3 rival while adding an optional cabin air filtration system.

Starting with the tech, the 2021 Evoque gets the company’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system fitted as standard across the range. It supports over-the-air updates and brings a more intuitive operation, with the most common functions accessible by one or two taps at most. Interestingly, Pivi Pro has its own rechargeable power source, allowing it to enter sleep mode when the car is off. Once the driver hops into the Evoque, the infotainment “wakes up” in a matter of seconds.

Gallery: 2021 Range Rover Evoque

20 Photos

Land Rover is installing up to seven USB-C ports for 2021, along with an optional wireless pad behind the lower touchscreen. There’s also a newly added radar-based Rear Collision Monitor and a revised version of the water-resistant Active Key, now with an LCD watch for extra convenience. As standard, the Evoque gets a 3D surround-view camera that works at speeds of up to 19 mph.

The aforementioned cabin air filtration system costs extra and complements the optional air ionization system introduced for the second-gen Evoque. Tap on the Purify button on the touchscreen or set it to automatic and it will reduce the number of allergens and fine particulates down to 2.5 microns in size or even smaller.

Other changes brought by the model year switch include a new three-spoke steering wheel with capacitive buttons and better lumbar support for the front seats where the switches are now finished in satin chrome. Stepping outside, buyers can order the 2021 Evoque in new Lantau Bronze and Portofino Blue paints as well as with a fresh 19-inch alloy wheel design.

Already introduced in the US online configurator, the updated crossover starts at $43,300 for the base Evoque S P250 and rises to $53,400 for the Evoque R-Dynamic HSE P250. Spy shots have revealed a long-wheelbase derivative is in the works, but it’s unclear whether the roomier version will be heading to the United States.