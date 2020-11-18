The Kia Sorento is all-new for the 2021 model year. And by all-new, we mean a new platform, new technologies, and new turbo and electrified engines. That said, you can’t really expect the model to be cheaper than its predecessor, right?

It turns out the base 2021 Sorento will be significantly more expensive than the 2020 Sorento. According to an analysis by CarsDirect, based on Kia’s latest price guide, the most affordable new Sorento money can buy costs $30,560 MSRP, which is $2,450 more expensive than the previous model year.

Gallery: 2021 Kia Sorento

9 Photos

But! There are a few very important things that need addressing here. First, the all-new model is no longer available in the L trim, which was the entry-level grade for last year. The new base Sorento is the Sorento LX and a quick comparison with its direct predecessor, the 2022 Sorento LX, shows a smaller price hike of $1,350. More precisely, $30,560 versus $29,210.

Second, if you go for the more expensive trims, you may end up paying less than before. The reason? The new Sorento S loses the 3.3-liter V6 engine for a way more lethargic 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder unit. As a result, its MSRP of $33,060 is $1,250 less than before.

CarsDirect’s analysis concludes that the 2021 Sorento EX seems to be the sweet spot in the new model year range. Starting at $36,160, it’s $450 cheaper than the previous year and is the cheapest entry point into the new 2.5-liter turbocharged engine. Meanwhile, the flagship SX is $2,050 more affordable than before but two special packages could push the price to close to $44,000.

The new Sorento is already on sale in all but the Sorento Turbo Plug-In configurations, which is expected to arrive at some point next year.