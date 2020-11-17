Mansory made a splash earlier this year when it kitted out the RS6 Avant with a wild body kit and a dollop of additional power. The tuner is back with another Audi, this time applying its liberal use of carbon fiber and horsepower to the RS Q8 performance SUV. Mansory followed the same formula for the SUV as it did the wagon, tweaking the styling and tuning the engine.

The RS Q8 by Mansory features revised carbon-fiber bodywork that not only tweaks the design, giving the SUV a more aggressive-looking face, but it also improves the Audi’s aerodynamics and downforce. New carbon bits include the front, rear, and side skirts. Part of Mansory’s visual upgrade is the deep black paint paired with red decorative stripes and accents. The red-and-black look continues inside, too, with red contrasting seams on all the leather. Other interior touches include a Mansory steering wheel and carbon-fiber trim.

Gallery: Audi RS Q8 By Mansory

13 Photos

Mansory also tweaks the powertrain – tuning the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with a modified ECU and a high-performance exhaust system. Together, the two significantly increase the mill’s output to 780 horsepower (574 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s a big increase over the mill’s stock output of 591 hp (440 kW) and 590 lb-ft (799 Nm) of torque. A stock sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) takes 3.8 seconds, while the Mansory-tuned model makes a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.3 seconds. The SUV’s new top speed is 198 mph (320 kph).

The Audi RS Q8 by Mansory isn’t as wild as some of its other creations, though the deep black paint, bright red accents, and an aggressive upgrade in the looks department help set it apart. The new exhaust system likely sounds equally menacing with the tuned V8 under the hood. There’s no shortage of tuned Audi RS Q8s out there, and Mansory has done a great job entering the scene.