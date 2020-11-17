With the debut of the Jeep Wrangler 392, you might be wondering intends to drop the 6.4-liter (392 cubic-inch) naturally aspirated V8 into the Gladiator pickup, since the two models are so similar. The answer appears to be a tentative "No" or at least not anytime soon.

When asked about the prospect of a Gladiator 392, an unnamed spokesperson told Motor Trend that Jeep would "not [make] any commitments" to the vehicle at this time. "The 392 for the Wrangler was a project that was given a green light a while back," a company representative said to Motor Trend.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

85 Photos

It would make sense for the company to see if the Wrangler 392 is a success before doubling down on the project by building a Gladiator version. If the V8-powered truck does get a green light, then engineering could happen relatively quickly because of what the models have in common.

In the Wrangler, the 6.4-liter (392 cubic-inch) engine pumps out 470 horsepower (351 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic to a Select-Track 4WD system and electronic locking differentials. Jeep claims the powerful SUV get to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds and covers the quarter-mile in 13 seconds.

Similarly, Jeep isn't ready to announce a version of the Gladiator with the 4Xe plug-in hybrid system from the Wrangler. There doesn't seem to be anything stopping the PHEV pickup from a technical perspective. Instead, Jeep needs to decide there's enough of a market to put the vehicle on sale.

The 4Xe powertrain combines a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with two electric motors to produce a total of 375 hp (280 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. The setup allows for 25 miles of electric range.