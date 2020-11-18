The 2022 Infiniti QX55 debuts to invigorate the brand's crossover lineup with a fresh look that also subtly evokes the past. Sales will begin in the US and Canada in Spring 2021, and pricing will be available closer to launch.

The QX55's designers indicate that the crossover's arching roofline is a tribute to the similar silhouette of the 2003 Infiniti FX. Curves play a large role in the new model's styling, like the raised, rounded areas that run along the edges of the hood and the shape of the hatchback. In front, there's a large grille, and the three-dimensional pattern of the mesh takes inspiration from origami.

"We set the stage nearly 20 years ago with the FX, and the all-new Infiniti QX55 brings us back, close to the soul of our brand — and it propels us forward,” said Infiniti Chairman Peyman Kargar.

Buyers will be able to get the QX55 in eight body colors. The two standard choices will be Dynamic Sunstone Red and Slate Gray. There will also be Majestic White, Liquid Platinum, Graphite Shadow, Mineral Black, Black Obsidian, and Hermosa Blue.

The QX55 comes exclusively with a variable-compression 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and CVT that channels power to an all-wheel-drive system. The powerplant makes 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 280 pound-feet (380 Newton-meters) of torque. During normal driving, the drivetrain sends 100 percent of the power to the front wheels but can route up to 50 percent to the rear wheels when things get slippery.

Inside, the QX55 comes with Infiniti's dual-touchscreen system that has an 8-inch upper display for infotainment and a 7-inch lower monitor for various vehicle controls. The tech supports wireless Apply CarPlay but using Android Auto requires plugging in a phone. There are three USB Type-A ports and one Type-C for device charging.

Passengers in the back can get comfortable with a sliding bench that moves nearly six inches. At most, there's 26.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row.

The QX55 will be available in three trim levels: Luxe, Essential, and Sensory. All models come standard with amenities like LED headlights, a power hatchback, a power-sliding tinted sunroof, and heated front seats. The Sensory grade gets a 16-speaker Bose stereo, head-up display, maple open-pore wood trim, and semi-aniline leather upholstery in a Monaco Red and Graphite color combination.