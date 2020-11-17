Volkswagen’s lineup in Chinese is impressively complicated as the joint ventures with SAIC and FAW have led to the creation of many models unavailable outside of the People’s Republic. Previewed in March 2018 by the Advance Mid-Size SUV concept, the Tayron is one of those China-only vehicles, but maybe not for long. A new report claims the MQB-based SUV will be introduced in Europe in the next years.

Automotive News Europe has managed to get a hold of an internal VW document that stipulates a large seven-seat SUV will be assembled at the factory in Wolfsburg, Germany. The model in question “will orient itself on the Tayron currently produced in China.” The document was initially sent to the local workforce and later obtained by ANE, which says the new SUV could replace the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace.

Gallery: 2020 VW Tayron

35 Photos

The Tayron being Euro-bound wouldn’t come as a big surprise as rumors about the vehicle eventually making it to the Old Continent have been swirling around ever since the Advance Mid-Size SUV concept was unveiled. ANE has it on good authority the start of production in Germany for European consumption is scheduled for 2024, which probably means the SUV is going to be based on the next-generation Tayron.

VW has reportedly taken this decision in order to have a standalone SUV in Europe slotted between the Tiguan and Touareg rather than importing a stretched version of the former from Mexico. Chances are it’s not going to be a carbon copy of the CN-spec Tayron as VW intends to modify the SUV to better suit European tastes. A relevant example is the Chinese Tharu, which is slightly different than the recently launched Taos in the United States.

The Tayron is not going to be the only new SUV prepared by VW for Europe as South America’s Nivus will also be built in Pamplona, Spain starting 2021 for Euro folks.