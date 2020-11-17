GMC unveiled the 2021 Canyon AT4 back in January and it didn’t take more than two weeks for the rumor mill to speculate about an Off-Road Performance Edition. Fast forward to November, the news is now official, thus creating an extremely long name for the capable truck – 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition.

As its lengthy moniker implies, the new derivative kicks things up a notch in terms of the pickup’s capabilities off the beaten path. It rides on 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires as standard and comes equipped with a bespoke suspension setup tailored specifically for off-road applications. GMC has fitted the truck with a four-wheel-drive system with an Eaton G80 Rear Automatic Locking Differential and is throwing in an Advanced Hill Descent Control System to sweeten the pot.

The midsize truck in the newly added Off-Road Performance Edition flavor has been fitted with a suspension leveling kit while losing the front air dam. These changes have been made to boost the approach angle by more than 35 percent to almost 30 degrees. It can be visually distinguished thanks to Carbon Black AT4 logos, bespoke 17-inch wheels finished in glossy black, a finish that has also been used for the exhaust tip.

GMC has also added rocker panel protectors as well as aluminum front and mid skid plates to better protect the vehicle's vital parts, like the oil pan, lower radiator, front differential, and the steering gear. Being based on the AT4, this Canyon also comes equipped with the transfer case shield for enhanced durability.

Details about how much the Off-Road Performance Edition costs are not available, but we won’t have to wait too long to find out as GMC says it will begin to take orders before the end of the year. The company says its new Canyon version has been developed for “tackling die-hard off-road courses or embarking on a weekend adventure.”