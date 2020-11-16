Earlier this month, Mazda pretty much laid the Mazdaspeed brand to rest when it announced that there wouldn’t be a Mazdaspeed3. Instead, as the company pushes its products into the premium space, the Mazda3 Turbo will have to suffice. The automaker announced the new powertrain this past summer, and two new videos provide a look at the performance it offers, showing the car rocketing from zero to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour).

The videos show the car’s performance with different mileage on the odometer and different drive settings. The earlier video, at 102 miles, shows the hatchback taking 6.46 seconds to hit 60. That was with the car in Sport mode with traction control engaged. The turbocharged 2.5-liter mill makes 227 horsepower (169 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque on 87 octane. Upgrade to 93, and the mill makes 250 hp (186 kW) and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque.

The second run, with the car having over 800 miles on the clock, is quicker, the hatchback hitting 60 mph in 5.75 seconds. Sport mode was engaged, though traction control was disabled, which may have contributed to the quicker time. Every Mazda3 Turbo comes with all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters; however, the driver didn’t use them in either run, leaving the transmission in auto mode.

The 2021 Mazda3 Turbo will be the sportiest offering Mazda offers of the car, though you can clearly spot the company’s luxury ambitions. The Mazda3 Turbo comes standard with 18-inch black alloy wheels, a power moonroof, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and an 8.8-inch infotainment system. Other goodies include a head-up display, LED headlights and DRLs, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, radar cruise control, and more. The sedan starts at $30,845 (including the $945 destination charge), with the hatch being a bit more expensive at $31,845.