It was only two years ago when Audi introduced the SQ2 and the sporty crossover is already getting a facelift. As expected, the S3 hatchback on stilts gets the same array of visual tweaks as the regular Q2 received at the beginning of September, but obviously adapted for the vehicle’s sportier nature. For such an early facelift, there are quite a few styling changes, although we’re still waiting for interior images.

The modifications start at the front where the grille has a more intricate design with polygons at the intersections of the horizontal and vertical bars. Those optional matrix LED headlights have new daytime running lights similar to what you’ll find on recent Audi products and lend the SQ2 a modern look. The Four Rings have also fiddled with the bumper where there seem to be more fake air vent design elements.

Gallery: 2021 Audi SQ2 facelift

22 Photos

Speaking of which, there are more faux air vents at the back where the corners of the redesigned bumper incorporate blocked-off plastic pieces. Audi spent some time modifying the taillights by giving them a slightly darker tint, although you’ll likely have a hard time noticing the change. Two optional black exterior design packages bring a glossy black look to the Singleframe grille, air vents, diffuser, side mirror caps, C-pillar, and quad exhaust tips.

The mid-cycle update to the VW T-Roc R’s Audi sibling isn’t bringing any changes underneath the hood where the SQ2 continues to feature a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. It produces 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque sent to the Quattro AWD system via a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Available with 18- or 19-inch wheels, the Audi SQ2 runs to 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 4.9 seconds and maxes out at an electronically capped 155 mph (250 km/h). It sits 0.8 inches (20 millimeters) closer to the road than a regular Q2 and uses larger 340-mm front and 310-mm rear brakes to match the upgraded engine.

Audi is already taking orders for the SQ2 facelift in Europe ahead of early 2021 when customer deliveries are scheduled to begin. At home in Germany, the feisty crossover kicks off at €45,700.