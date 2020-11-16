Porsche was extremely busy this past week by showing no fewer than 13 previously unseen design studies. Some were clay models while others were drivable prototypes, with all having one thing in common – they were left on the cutting room floor. Speaking of clay models, an image depicting the 919 Street as an LMP1 car for the road had an interesting scale model in the background.

Just about everyone thinks that was Porsche’s sneaky way of previewing its first fully electric SUV – the Macan EV. Now, our friends at Kolesa have envisioned the front end design of the clay model in question, which may very well depict the company’s first completely silent tall vehicle. However, it’s worth pointing out that the clay model may not be entirely representative of the final design, but it does fit with Porsche’s current design language.

As for the rear end, it’s more along the lines of a speculative rendering since the image released by the Zuffenhausen company did not show the clay model’s derrière. The artist has envisioned the Macan EV with a full-width LED light strip as seen on Porsche’s recent production cars and many of those design studies mentioned earlier.

We’ve seen spy shots of the Macan sans the ICE, but those weren’t exactly conclusive since the images showed what looked like an early test mule wearing camouflage while undergoing brake tests. We’re expecting the eco-friendly crossover to take after the Taycan in terms of design, and we can already see that in the clay model’s headlights.

The Macan EV or whatever it will be called is earmarked for a 2022 release and will be sold alongside the conventionally powered model. The two SUVs will peacefully coexist for a number of years before Porsche will eventually discontinue the gasoline-fueled variant. The electric Macan will ride on the Premium Platform Electric being co-developed by Porsche and Audi, with the latter teasing an A5 Sportback-like concept roughly a year ago.

PPE has been previously labeled as the electric equivalent of the VW Group’s MQB platform, but with added four-wheel steering, air suspension, and torque vectoring capabilities. An advanced 800-volt system capable of 350-kW charging is on the menu, as are various battery packs with more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range.

We’re expecting to take a proper look at the Macan EV sometime next year when our spy photographers will (hopefully) catch prototypes carrying the final production body.