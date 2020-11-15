Who builds the quickest luxury performance SUV? To find out which manufacturer can claim this coveted title the team over at Cars With Pilot Tseno drag raced a BMW X4 M Competition, Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S, and Jaguar F-Pace SVR on a vacant airstrip.

The BMW X4 Competition is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-6 engine that produces an impressive 503 horsepower (375kW) and 442 lb-ft (599nm) of torque. The superb S58 engine is mated to a ZF built 8-speed automatic transmission, which is tuned by BMW for lightning-fast shifts and features a launch control. For an even better launch, the BMW X4 M Competition features an all-wheel-drive system tuned for better handling performance and absolute grip in a situation.

If straight-6 engines aren’t your thing, don’t worry the Mercedes GLC 63 S’s twin-turbo V8 is the perfect remedy. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 found under the hood of the GLC 63 S produces 506 horsepower (377kW) and 516 lb-ft (699nm) of torque. This beast of an engine is mated to Mercedes-AMG’s 9-speed automatic transmission, which is tuned to perform quick shifts and handle the surge of torque this V8 produces. The GLC 63 S uses a Mercedes-AMG tuned all-wheel-drive system to help put the power down to the ground and click off rapid acceleration runs.

Finally, we have the Jaguar F-Pace SVR that ditches the turbochargers used by competitors and instead chooses to use a massive supercharger on top of its 5.0-liter V8. The F-Pace SVR’s supercharged 5.0-liter V8 produces 550 horsepower (410kW) and 502 lb-ft (680nm) of torque making it the most powerful SUV in today’s race. Sadly, the F-Pace SVR’s 8-speed automatic transmission does not have launch control, which hampers its on-track performance.

So which luxury performance SUV is the quickest in a drag race? Well, let’s watch the race and find out who can claim the coveted crown of quickest SUV.