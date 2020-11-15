Dedication to a single car brand isn't entirely a new thing. Heck, we even discovered a man who owns 114 VW Golfs. But Tyson Hugie from Scottsdale, Arizona isn't just a fan of a single nameplate – he loves Acura as a brand. So much so, that he owns a handful of them and turned his garage into an Acura showroom from its heyday in the '90s.

Hugie didn't stop there. Inspired by an excerpt from a 1997 issue of the Acura Driver Magazine, he spent time and money to own each vehicle from the tearsheet, and he's pretty successful in doing so.

Tyson Hugie's Acura Collection

We're talking about these Acura cars (seen above), sold in the late '90s. As a rundown, here are the cars from Hugie's collection: 1999 Integra GSR in Supersonic Blue Pearl, 1996 TL 2.5 TL in Garnet Red Pearl, 1992 NSX in Formula Red, 1999 CL 2.3 in Milano Red, 1996 SLX Premium in Radiant Red, and 2000 RL 3.5 in Nighthawk Black Pearl.

According to Hugie, he spent a total of around $40,000 on these cars, which, according to him, has a collective total MSRP of over $220,000. A discount, you might say, but remember that these Acura vehicles have accumulated a total of 1,010,215 miles overall, so there's that.

To commemorate his dedication to the Japanese luxury marque, he also recreated a 1998 Acura commercial using his six cars. You can watch the original and the remade version starting from 2:19 of the video embedded on top.

The remade version was almost perfect, if not for two things: the paint colors were off plus it would have been better if he was able to shoot the cars in the exact location as in the ad.

Then again, this is still an amazing car collection – one that doesn't break the bank – and we commend Hugie for all the hard work.