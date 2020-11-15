FCA launched the new Fiat 500e back in March of this year before the dreaded pandemic set in. While it's easy to dismiss the all-electric model as another variant of the Italian hatchback's range, the 500e is actually tailor-built for its electrified powertrain. Even better, the internal combustion engine-bearing versions of the Fiat 500 will be sold side by side with the electric 500 – a good option for those who are not into the EV train yet.

For those who want wear their 500e units like a tailored suit, Mopar, the parts, service, and customer care division of FCA, offers over 80 official accessories for the electric hatchback.

Gallery: Mopar Accessories For Fiat 500e

16 Photos

There are three sets of accessories for the new Fiat 500e. Starting with Fashion Accessories, Mopar emphasizes style and elegance on each car, either with brass (fashion pack) or chrome (chrome pack). Moreover, dedicated diamond-cut wheel rims, a specific chrome plating pack, a special key cover and a chevron motif on the roof are all available as options. Mopar also offers a functional tunnel pocket that has special compartments for your phone, make-up and a vanity case.

For those who want a set of sporty accessories, Mopar offers the Sport Techno Accessories. Parts in matte grey include 17-inch alloy wheels, rearview mirror caps, front and rear logo, and key cover.

In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, the last set of accessories offers functional parts to keep the entire cabin 99-percent free from bacteria. These accessories include high-pressure passenger compartment filter, an air purifier, and a UV lamp.

There are several other accessories available (over 80, remember?), so we suggest that you visit Mopar to view the others.