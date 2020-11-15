Remember when Jeep rained on the Ford Bronco's parade (or tried to) with the V8-powered Wrangler 392 concept? Many scoffed at that move and a lot more were dubious whether it will actually reach production or will forever remain a concept.

That doubt intensified when we got a chance to get behind the wheel of one. Because despite having driven the Hemi-powered Wrangler concept vehicle, Jeep said that it's "not a preview of a specific production model, but a proof of concept."

Guess that's a huge lie.

As you can see in the embedded Instagram video above, a Jeep Wrangler sprinted across the dirt. Not that it's surprising for a Jeep, but it came with a caption that says "Some concepts are so powerful they storm into reality.⁣"

But the next sentence was the one that confirmed everything.

"Production model shown. Available 2021.⁣"

This is it, folks. The Hemi V8-powered Wrangler 392 is headed to production and we'll likely see it in full detail sooner than we think. If you're still doubting if it's really a Hemi underneath the hood, turn on the sound of the teaser embedded above and listen to that glorious rumble.

Though this one basically confirms a V8-powered Wrangler is underway, it doesn't guarantee that the Wrangler 392 concept we drove before is the exact model headed to production. But if it's any indication, you can expect SRT's 6.4-liter Hemi V8 to produce up to 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 450 pound-feet (610 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers will be above every other stock off-roader you can buy in the market today, including the upcoming Bronco Raptor.

Speaking of – your move, Ford.