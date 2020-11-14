When was the last time you saw an 880 horsepower (656kW) Hemi swapped classic Jeep Cherokee at a track day? Unless you were at this year’s Holly Mopar Fest with the guys from Hoonigan you may have missed one of the only examples in existence. This Jeep Cherokee rides on the frame of a Chevy C10 Pickup truck and has the drivetrain form a Dodge Challenger to create the ultimate sleeper Jeep.

The term sleeper gets thrown around a lot these days, but this Jeep Cherokee is the perfect example of what makes sleepers great. On the exterior, we see a classic Jeep Cherokee, but that’s where the pedestrian Jeep nature of this build ends.

Underneath the Jeep exterior is a Chevy C10 truck body that has been chopped and modified to accommodate a 5.7-liter Hemi and 6-Speed manual transmission from a 2010 Dodge Challenger and to fit under the Jeep body. There’s also a gutted interior that features two bucket seats and little else machine this a driver-focused machine.

After swapping in the Hemi, the owner decided to add a Borg Warner S366 turbocharger, which was good for 720 horsepower (536kW) and 840 lb-ft (1180nm) of torque. The owner decided it was time for more power and introduced an even larger Borg Warner S480 turbocharger to work in a compound setup. This new engine configuration has not been dyno tested but based on drag strip performance power is estimated to be in the 880 horsepower range.

This build is far more than a big engine shoved into an old Frankenstein truck. The level of quality and attention to detail really sets this truck apart. There are countless hours of work that’s required to build something of this caliber and the passion of this owner is only matched by his build impressive performance.