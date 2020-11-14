What does it take to turn a used Chrysler LeBaron convertible into a head-turning custom ride? As it turns out all you need is a used boat to wrap around the exterior to create one of the most unique vehicles on the road. Although it may seem like a lot of work, the owner of the aptly dubbed Le Boata reveals just how easy and inexpensive it is to get the Chrysler LeBaron boat car of your dreams.

Before you ask, no the Le Boata does not float and has similar aquatic capabilities to any normal car. Although this doesn’t make it a true amphibious car, the Le Boata is all about style and enjoying a convertible driving experience.

The owner had a very limited budget to create the Le Boata. Luckily he was able to pick up a used Chrysler LeBaron convertible for only $700 and then a used boat for only $100. To graft these two separate modes of transportation together only took the owner three days of work and the Le Boata was born.

In its most basic form, the Le Boata is a Chrysler LeBaron that’s surrounded by the body of a used boat. From certain angles on the road, it really looks like there’s a boat cruising drown the street but upon closer inspection, you start to see the LeBaron underpinnings. This includes the wheels as the most obvious giveaway, but there’s also the front end which is fairly exposed for airflow, headlight, and the front license plate.

Driving the Le Boata around is a big responsibility as there’s only one in the world, that we're aware of, and the attention it garners. The owner is very receptive to all the comments and questions and understands that when he takes his custom car for a ride he’s bound to end up on Instagram. No matter what car creation you can dream up automotive passion knows no bounds.