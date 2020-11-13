We've grown accustomed to automakers offering black appearance packages on everything, so when something with a bit of color crops up, it tends to get noticed. This special Jeep Renegade still treads on the dark side, however, by swapping an abundance of black for an abundance of brown. Say hello to the 2021 Jeep Renegade Bronze Edition, available for Mexico.

The name pretty much says it all here. On the outside, the Bronze Edition plugs in bronze accents where you might otherwise find black or chrome trim. That includes the grille, which remains primarily black save for the seven trademark vertical bars. The wheels are 19-inch aluminum dual five-spoke designs with a bronze finish. Special bronze badges also have black trim similar to the grille. And to put an exclamation point on it all, the Bronze Edition is available only in an exterior shade of Deep Brown with a black roof.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Renegade Bronze Edition

12 Photos

As you might imagine, there's more brown on the inside. The Bronze Edition is only offered in Limited trim, so you find an exclusive sea of brown leather seats and brown door inserts, accented with a black dash, black door panels, and a light grey headliner. The motif matches the exterior of the special edition Renegade, and because it's only available with the top-tier Limited model, features such as dual-zone climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen, and a dual panoramic moonroof are part of the package.

Jeep also has a partner in this new special edition debut. Vans Mexico presents its 66 Supply collection of clothing, shoes, and accessories, though Jeep doesn't specify if any cool swag comes with the purchase of a Renegade Bronze Edition.

Speaking of price, Jeep says the 2021 Renegade Bronze Edition will cost the same as the range-topping Limited. The MSRP is $489,900 MXN, which translates to approximately $24,000 in US currency if it was available north of the border.