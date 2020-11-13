Volkswagen is not the only automaker to use this suffix for an SUV.

Mainly sold in the Asia-Pacific region, the Ford Everest is a rugged SUV that uses the Ranger pickup truck platform. It has been around since 2003 and is currently in its fifth year as a second-generation model, with an equivalent Endeavour-badged variant available in India. Last year, Ford Australia launched a BaseCamp accessory package, and it’s now back for 2021MY as a limited-run special edition.

It’s based on the Everest Trend trim and comes exclusively with four-wheel drive and diesel engines. Customers Down Under can opt for either a twin-turbo 2.0-liter rated at 210 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) or a 3.2-liter inline-five (yes, Audi isn’t the only company making inline-five units) with 192 hp and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft). Both come with automatic transmissions, a ten-speed for the four-pot variant, and a six-speed for the 3.2-liter model.

Ok, but what makes the Basecamp different than the regular Everest? It gets a series of accessories tailored to outdoorsy owners eager to drive off the beaten path. The list with off-road goodies varies from a snorkel to a nudge bar with a built-in LED light bar. To sweeten the pot, Ford Australia also throws in a roof rack and a tow bar, while visual upgrades include gray accents and a BaseCamp decal.

In terms of pricing, the inline-five model begins from 64,990 AUD, which works out to about $47,100 at current exchange rates. Step up to the twin-turbo four-cylinder and the price rises to 66,490 AUD ($48,200). It’s an increase of 2,000 AUD ($1,450) over the standard Everest Trend while adding kit worth 6,000 AUD ($4,350), according to Ford.

The return of the BaseCamp as a special edition isn’t the only update prepared for the 2021 Everest as the capable SUV also sees the introduction of a rear-wheel-drive Everest Sport. The Trend and Titanium get some minor styling revisions like the gray mesh grille with a chrome trim, with the Titanium also rocking the “Everest” lettering on its grille.

