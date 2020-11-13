The new 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line should arrive at the brand’s American dealers in just a few weeks. With a starting price of $33,200 when equipped with all-season tires, it’s not exactly cheap but you get a lot of car for your money. It’s not only the most powerful production Sonata in history but a car that also looks great and features a lot of modern technologies.

When the N Line trim made its debut in September this year, Hyundai didn’t release a video showing the sporty sedan’s design in detail. Thankfully, the good folks behind the Asian Petrolhead channel on YouTube had the chance to spend some time with an example of the 2021 Sonata N Line and their comprehensive walkaround video is attached at the top of this article.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

86 Photos

From the additional gloss black trim to the modified bumpers and model-specific wheels, the N Line trim brings a lot of visual upgrades for the sedan, albeit not exactly major ones. Inside the cabin, you’ll find body-hugging sports seats, a lot of dark chrome decorations, and red stitching for the seats, door cards, and steering wheel.

Unfortunately, this is still just a static review of the model and we promise you we’ll get our hands on the Sonata N Line very soon. Even without having the chance to drive it yet, we can say this new sedan looks quite promising and a major step forward from the previous generation Sonata, which was somewhat lethargic and dull-looking.

As a reminder, the Sonata N Line comes with a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, which is good for 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 311 pound-feet (422 newton-meters). It may be a bit less powerful than, say, the Toyota Camry TRD but the South Korean vehicle mixes strong performance with near-premium levels of equipment, design, and technologies.