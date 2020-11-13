We all know that Cadillac vehicles represent GM's line of luxury vehicles. These American automobiles get the best from The General, which includes high-tech features, sophisticated styling – basically anything you could think of adding to a vehicle. The 2021 Cadillac Escalade pretty much sums up the great things coming from the brand.

But if there's one thing that the Escalade will come with, that would be steelies. But apparently, at one point in its lifespan, an Escalade could come with this basic set of rims, as seen from these photos from Justin Quinn Jacobson.

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac Escalade/CT5 On Transport Wheels

For the uninitiated, steel wheels are reserved for base trims and fleet vehicles. They're heavy and don't look attractive at all; there's nothing luxurious about having a set of steel wheels on a car, more so on a Cadillac. But don't worry, these aren't optional wheels that we didn't know about.

Apparently, Escalades ordered with 22-inch rims are transported with steelies installed, and that's because they're too big to fit a transport truck, according to Jacobson. The Drive reported an explanation from Jacobson, saying that the real expensive wheels and tires are delivered separately to the dealerships. The dealer then swaps the wheels, with the steelies sent back to GM.

As you can see in the gallery above, the Escalade isn't the only vehicle transported with a different set of wheels. The Cadillac CT5 here oddly comes with red alloys rims, looking like an ugly life-sized generic Lego car.

According to Jacobson, high variants of the CT5 come with these transport wheels, which presumably protect the high-priced standard set from damages that could happen during transit.