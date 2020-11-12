The 2022 Ford E-Transit arrives to electrify the brand's popular commercial van. However, deliveries don't begin until late 2021, and the Blue Oval says the base price is below $45,000.

Getting right down to the specs, the Ford targets the E-Transit to produce 266 horsepower (198 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) of torque. The battery has a usable capacity of 67 kilowatt-hours, which the company estimates to be enough for 126 miles (203 kilometers) of range for the low-roof cargo van variant. The limited driving area means the electric vehicle is probably going to be more popular in cities or suburban settings where speeds are low and drivers make lots of stops, rather than long-distance use.

The E-Transit supports AC and DC fast charging. On a 115-plus-kilowatt DC fast charger, the van can recoup an estimated 45 miles of range in 15 minutes.

Ford will offer the electric van in three roof heights, three lengths, a chassis cab, and a cutaway configuration. The company will target a maximum payload of 3,800 pounds (1,724 kilograms) or up to 4,290 pounds (1,946 kilograms) for the cutaway variant.

The E-Transit's batteries are located underneath the floor. This allows for the same interior cargo dimensions as the standard, combustion-powered models. The other advantage of retaining the existing layout is that the mounting points that upfitters use are the same, so these companies can tailor the van to specific tasks.

Ford will offer the E-Transit with an optional Pro Power Onboard mobile generator. It will provide 2.4 kilowatts of power for owners to recharge tools or other items while working. The device will even be able to run things like belt sanders to circular saws, according to the Blue Oval.

Drivers of the E-Transit get a 12-inch infotainment display running Ford's Sync 4 software. Fleet operators can unlock additional features like managing charging transactions and telematics services. The van also comes standard with the Ford Co-Pilot360 safety tech suite that includes lane-keep assist and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking. Customers can add a blind spot information system, 360-degree camera, and reverse brake assist.