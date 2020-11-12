The world premiere will be streamed on Twitch.

Through a number of leaked patent images and a few renderings, the next-generation Honda Civic has already been previewed unofficially but the time has finally come for an official sneak peek. It comes in the form of a short teaser video showing us several parts of the car from different angles.

The 15-second clip confirms Honda will unveil the new Civic on November 17. However, what we are about to see on Tuesday next week won’t be the final production version of the bestseller but a prototype that's almost ready to hit the assembly lines. The world debut will be streamed through the Twitch live streaming platform for gamers. More importantly, Motor1.com will have an exclusive first look video coming that same day, so stay tuned.

New Civic: Leaked Design Patents

2022 honda civic sedan design 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Gets Early Reveal Via Trademark Office
honda civic next generation design Next-Gen Honda Civic Hatchback Design Leaked In Trademark Filing

Honda promises a full redesign of its best-selling car that “once again raises the bar for style, performance, safety, and advanced technology in the compact car market.” We don’t get to see more of this new design in the teaser video, but at least it provides a quick look at some of the exterior details. And we have to admit the color is absolutely fantastic!

From what we’ve seen through the leaked trademarks and spy photos, the new Civic won’t be a dramatic departure from its predecessor in terms of design. The main goal seems to be a simplified and bolder appearance compared to the outgoing car. 

We’ll know more about the new Civic very soon. We hope to get some early tech details next week but honestly, we don’t expect to learn a lot. Following this early preview, more photos and full specifications should be revealed later this year or at some point it 2021.

Source: Honda

Gallery: Next-Gen Honda Civic Spy Shots

Honda Civic
6 Photos
Honda Civic Honda Accord Spy Shots Profile Honda Accord Spy Shots Front Three Quarters Honda Accord Spy Shots Three Quarters Honda Accord Spy Shots Nose And Side Honda Accord Spy Shots Front

Honda Civic

Honda Civic
Explore Reviews

More photos

2022 Honda Civic Renderings
2022 Honda Civic Renderings
2020 Honda Civic Interior Trademark Filing Images
2020 Honda Civic Interior Trademark Filing Images
2022 Honda Civic Sedan design from trademark office
2022 Honda Civic Sedan design from trademark office
Honda Civic 11th Generation Design Trademark
Honda Civic 11th Generation Design Trademark
Fastest Selling Used Cars In 2020
Fastest Selling Used Cars In 2020
Cars Running Without Oil And Coolant
Cars Running Without Oil And Coolant