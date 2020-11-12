Following a lengthy development program and a short teaser campaign, the all-new Renault Kangoo has been unveiled with a bold appearance, new technologies, and a selection of two separate models. The French manufacturer hasn’t disclosed all the details about its new light commercial vehicle but we have the first photos and preliminary information.

Most importantly, Renault divides the new Kangoo range into two distinct model lines. The Kangoo, available as a passenger van and a cargo LCV, takes the role of the more luxurious option aimed at dynamic families and fleets, craftsmen, and traders. The Express, also available in both passenger and cargo versions, is the more affordable offering mainly for the markets outside Europe. It is aimed at young entrepreneurs for mixed professional and family use.

Gallery: 2021 Renault Kangoo

17 Photos

The automaker seems to be especially proud of the new Easy Side Access system, which improves the accessibility to the cargo area. Renault promises the new Kangoo Van has the widest side access on the market with 1,416 mm (55.74 inches), which is roughly twice the size of its previous Kangoo.

While the brand promises an “unrivaled variety of body sizes and engines,” there is no exact information about the powertrain range. Still, the new Kangoo should arrive in gasoline, diesel, and purely electric versions with manual and automatic transmissions, depending on the engine.

However, we do know the available configurations in terms of dimensions - two lengths with a useful cargo volume between 3.3 and 4.9 cubic meters (116 to 173 cubic-feet) depending on the wheelbase.

The Express, in turn, offers similar loading capabilities but dressed in more robust and simplified clothes. Again, no exact details about the engine range are available but we expect this more affordable version to be offered only with combustion engines.

Renault will produce the new Kangoo family at its Maubeuge factory in France, while the Express range will be assembled in Morocco. All four derivatives will be marketed from the spring of 2021.