We know that the GMC Hummer EV has a slow rollout of multiple trim levels, including two- and three-motor powertrains. New information suggests that the various models of the truck would span different EPA weight ratings.

“We’re actually going to span a few different classes,” Hummer EV Lead Development Engineer Aaron Pfau told Muscle Cars & Trucks. "We will be getting into more mass (GVWR) numbers soon, but know that we will have different classes and different categories based on the subsequent rollout after Edition 1."

The three-motor Hummer EV would possibly be a Class 3 truck, according to MC&T. This would give it a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 10,001 to 14,000 pounds (4,536 to 6,350 kilograms). Other pickups in this class include the Chevy Silverado 3500, Ford F-350, and Ram 3500.

The somewhat less capable two-motor Hummer EV might be some form of a Class 2 truck, then. Pickups in Class 2A have a GVWR of 6,001 to 8,500 pounds (2,722 to 3,856 kilograms) and include models like the Ford F-150. Class 2B has a GVWR of 8,501 to 10,000 pounds (3,856 to 4,536 kilograms) and is the classification for models like the F-250.

GVWR is essentially a way of stating a vehicle's maximum safe weight, calculated by adding the truck's curb weight to its maximum payload (including passengers and cargo). Government agencies use the figure to classify vehicles. A Commercial Driver's License is required for Class 7 and up with a GVWR of at least 26,001 pounds (11,794 kilograms). Although, there are other regulations that can also require getting a CDL to operate a vehicle.

According to a letter from Tesla to the California Air Resources Board in December 2019, the EV maker intends the Cybertruck to fall into either the 2B or 3 class. It doesn't specifically mention the model's GVWR but indicates a tow rating of 7,500 to over 14,000 pounds (3,402 kilograms to 6,350 kilograms).