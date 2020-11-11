The two-motor version might not be quite as capable and in a lower class.

We know that the GMC Hummer EV has a slow rollout of multiple trim levels, including two- and three-motor powertrains. New information suggests that the various models of the truck would span different EPA weight ratings.

“We’re actually going to span a few different classes,” Hummer EV Lead Development Engineer Aaron Pfau told Muscle Cars & Trucks. "We will be getting into more mass (GVWR) numbers soon, but know that we will have different classes and different categories based on the subsequent rollout after Edition 1."

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV

2022 GMC Hummer EV
73 Photos
2022 GMC Hummer EV 2022 GMC Hummer EV Front Side Mountain 2022 GMC Hummer EV Front Three Quarters 2022 GMC Hummer EV Front Three Quarters Above GMC Hummer Electric Pickup Truck Video Reveal GMC Hummer Electric Pickup Truck Video Reveal 2022 GMC Hummer EV Front

The three-motor Hummer EV would possibly be a Class 3 truck, according to MC&T. This would give it a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 10,001 to 14,000 pounds (4,536 to 6,350 kilograms). Other pickups in this class include the Chevy Silverado 3500Ford F-350, and Ram 3500.

The somewhat less capable two-motor Hummer EV might be some form of a Class 2 truck, then. Pickups in Class 2A have a GVWR of 6,001 to 8,500 pounds (2,722 to 3,856 kilograms) and include models like the Ford F-150. Class 2B has a GVWR of 8,501 to 10,000 pounds (3,856 to 4,536 kilograms) and is the classification for models like the F-250.

Get More Details On The Hummer EV:

hummer ev easter eggs video See The Best Hummer EV Easter Eggs And Details On Video
hummer ev design change before production Current Hummer EV Design Will Change Some Before Entering Production

GVWR is essentially a way of stating a vehicle's maximum safe weight, calculated by adding the truck's curb weight to its maximum payload (including passengers and cargo). Government agencies use the figure to classify vehicles. A Commercial Driver's License is required for Class 7 and up with a GVWR of at least 26,001 pounds (11,794 kilograms). Although, there are other regulations that can also require getting a CDL to operate a vehicle.

According to a letter from Tesla to the California Air Resources Board in December 2019, the EV maker intends the Cybertruck to fall into either the 2B or 3 class. It doesn't specifically mention the model's GVWR but indicates a tow rating of 7,500 to over 14,000 pounds (3,402 kilograms to 6,350 kilograms).

Source: Muscle Cars & Trucks