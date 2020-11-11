Following a series of high-speed tests at the Nurburgring, the next-generation Land Rover Range Rover has been spied on the public roads around the famous track cruising at lower speeds. While the prototype is still heavily camouflaged, this new spy video gives us the opportunity to take a closer look at some of its details.

Take for example the footage around the 2:45-minute mark where we get to see the rear suspension. There’s nothing revolutionary there but the quad exhaust arrangement above caught our attention, hinting at a potential V8 power under the hood.

Gallery: 2022 Land Rover Range Rover spy photos

11 Photos

The latest gossip around the new Range Rover is that it’ll switch from the old JLR-sourced 5.0-liter supercharged V8 to BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. We don’t know all the details but we expect the power output to be around the 500-hp mark.

The new BMW engine will be complemented by an all-new, aluminum-rich platform which will be used by both the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. Thanks to the new underpinnings, electrified and fully-electric powertrains will become available, as well as many other tech upgrades in the autonomous department.

In terms of dimensions, don’t expect the new RR to be larger than before. This disguised test car hints at an evolutionary shape and exterior design. The interior, in turn, could see a major departure from the current design with even more tech features plus many autonomous systems on board.

We are still at least 12 months away from the official debut of the new Range Rover. It should go on sale in 2022 but the exact time frame is not known at the moment.