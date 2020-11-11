Global NCAP crash tested the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso from the Indian market, and the five-door hatchback scored a dismal zero-star adult safety rating in the evaluation. The video above shows how badly it performs.

The agency tested the entry-level version of the S-Presso. It featured only a driver-side airbag. Higher trim levels offer the safety device for the passenger, too.

The video of the evaluation is absolutely violent. Even after hitting the airbag, the one in the driver seat appears to hit its head on the B-pillar during the crash. The sensors show high loads on the chest of both dummies in the front seats.

Somehow, Global NCAP rates the S-Presso as having two-star child safety, but judging by the vehicle you definitely want your kid in the backseat of this vehicle during a crash. The agency also notes that as standard there are no ISOFIX anchors for the Child Restraint System.

"It is very disappointing that Maruti Suzuki, the manufacturer with the largest share of the Indian market, offers such low safety performance for Indian consumers. Domestic manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata have demonstrated high levels of safety and protection for their customers, both achieving five-star performance. Surely it’s time for Maruti Suzuki to demonstrate this commitment to safety for its customers," David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said about the result.

The S-Presso's crash test is part of Global NCAP's #SaferCarsForIndia program. The latest round of evaluations scored the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios with two stars and the Kia Seltos with three stars. Currently, the agency's evaluations for Indian-market vehicles only check frontal protection and does not include side-impact or pedestrian protection assessments. The organization intends to add these appraisals later.