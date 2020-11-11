The Kona Electric, Sonata Hybrid / Plug-In Hybrid, and the Nexo Fuel Cell are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Hyundai’s eco-friendly offerings in the United States. There’s much more to come between now and the end of 2022 as the company aims to extend its green portfolio to 10 models. Hybrids, plug-in hybrids, EVs, and the hydrogen crossover are all on the menu, without ignoring performance as Hyundai is gradually expanding its N Line / N sporty portfolio.

The product roadmap shows hybrid and plug-in hybrid derivatives of the Elantra will join the larger electrified Sonata in the sedan segment. As for crossovers, the all-new Tucson and Santa Fe facelift are both getting HEV and PHEV treatments, and chances are the Kona Electric facelift unveiled today in Europe is heading to North America.

Gallery: Hyundai 45 Concept

39 Photos

Interestingly, the product roadmap doesn’t show the Ioniq Hybrid / Plug-In Hybrid / Electric trio, but it does tease the future Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. The former has been confirmed to take the shape of a crossover-esque hatchback derived from the 45 concept (above) while the latter will be a stylish sedan inspired by the Porsche 911-esque Prophecy concept (below).

The Ioniq is now technically a Hyundai sub-brand and will eventually grow to include an Ioniq 7 SUV earmarked for an early 2024 release. All will ride on a newly developed Electric Global Modular Platform promising “fast charging capability and plentiful driving range.”

Gallery: Hyundai Prophecy concept

43 Photos

Hyundai is exploring other territories outside the eco and performance realms as it’s also working on a more utilitarian vehicle. We’re talking about a new Tucson-based Santa Cruz pickup truck arriving in 2021 and there might even be a tough SUV further down the line to battle the Toyota Land Cruiser. In addition, the South Korean brand has "many different possible options" for a bigger pickup.