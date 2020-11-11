In early September this year, Hyundai unveiled the thoroughly updated Kona with an available N-Line sporty package. Today, the South Korean manufacturer has revealed the facelifted Kona Electric which joins the conventional crossover with a series of visual and tech upgrades.

Starting with the exterior, we can’t help but notice the front end is radically different than before and that’s mainly thanks to the new sleeker grille-less fascia and slimmer headlights. We are not sure about the asymmetric charging port but Hyundai says it “makes a strong statement about driving electric.” The changes at the front are completed with a few additional small air intakes in the bumper.

At the back, the overall layout is retained but the additional lights in the bumper have a new internal design. Hyundai also points out that it has stretched the Kona Electric’s overall length by 40 millimeters, similar to what it did with the ICE-powered and hybrid versions of the crossover. A total of 16 exterior colors are available, 8 of which are new for the model.

The zero-emission utility gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster in the interior which matches the optional larger infotainment system in size. There’s also a smaller, eight-inch screen that comes as a part of the standard equipment. Also new for the refreshed crossover is the addition of the so-called Bluelink, which allows customers to “control their car with their smartphone or voice to make their drive more convenient and enjoyable.”

Unfortunately, there are no improvements under the hood as the Kona Electric carries over with the same electric powertrain as the pre-facelift model. This means you can choose from two battery options - 39.2-kWh and 64-kWh, with a corresponding peak output of the electric motor from 136 horsepower (100 kilowatts) and 204 hp (150 kW), respectively. Both versions deliver an instant torque of 291 pound-feet (395 Newton-meters).

If you are looking for a compact EV, you are probably more interested in the range the car offers at a single charge. In the 2021 Kona Electric’s case, the larger battery provides juice for up to 300 miles (484 kilometers) measured by Europe’s WLTP cycle, while the 39.2-kWh battery pack is good for 189 miles (305 km) between two charges.