By now, you should have heard that Hummer is back, albeit under the GMC marque and with a different powertrain that it had before its demise. Moving forward, the massive truck will be known as the Hummer EV and yes, that means it's completely electrified, far from its gas-guzzling past.

However, if you're not into the EV trend yet, some examples of old Hummers are still up on sale in the market. One of which is up for bidding on eBay, but it's a tad too radical for the faint-hearted.

Introducing, a 2003 Hummer H2 custom-built by Aim Industries. As you can see, it isn't your run-off-the-mill Hummer, rather, it's an extroverted example – maybe a bit ready for Hollywood. In fact, it was featured on the cover of Truckin Magazine in September 2004.

Obviously, the body paint of this SUV makes it a stand-out wherever it goes, courtesy of L&G Enterprises. And yes, it's lifted through a bolt-on 18-inch suspension lift kit that's powder-coated in yellow. The seller calls this H2 "the baddest H2 ever built."

By looks alone, we couldn't agree more – and in every sense of that phrase.

Yes, this H2 looks rather odd to a normal buyer's taste but if you're among who actually likes this thing, you're not alone. As of this writing, there are two people who have already placed a bid on this listing at $55,100.

Reserve price hasn't been met yet so you still have time to bid if you like to add this to your collection of weird stuff. However, bidding ends on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. so you roughly have over a day to decide.