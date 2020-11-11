Ever since GM started handing out the Chevy Corvette C8 testers to reviewers, there's one consensus that always comes out – the mid-engine sports car understeers noticeably. Our own review said so as well, and we thought that it's probably for the best since this is the first time that this car would be on this engine layout.

Then again, GM knows this and offers a factory recommended track alignment that supposedly improves the Vette C8's cornering performance. This is specifically offered to those who will take their C8 on the track more frequently.

The question is, how much of a difference does the track alignment make? To see that, Track Attack Canada brings back a Corvette on a comparison test, which you can watch on the video embedded on top of this page.

To recall, the previous video that the channel made (embedded right above) with the Corvette C8 with Z51 performance package was in comparison to a Lamborghini Huracan. The Vette back then had the default street alignment but it performed so well against the Italian supercar.

This time, the Corvette comes with the track alignment – but there are a few problems, though. The conditions were different (wet track) and the tires are a new set of Yokohama Advan V601. Oh, and also, the contender that the C8 is up against is a McLaren 650S – a much lighter, more powerful, and more expensive specimen with twin-turbo V8 behind the seats.

Watch how well the Corvette C8 performs on a wet course with the track alignment. Although we must admit, the lap time comparison against previous runs is a bit unfair since the conditions are a lot less ideal this time. Still, this speaks a lot about the new mid-engine C8's overall performance.