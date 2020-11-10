Few automotive companies reach into the realm of outlandish off-road creations like Rezvani. The firm is best known for its armored-up Tank with macho styling and V8 power. The latest larger-than-life offering from Rezvani builds on that by adding another axle, because six-wheel-drive is always better. Behold the Hercules 6x6 and yes, it can be yours with the same horsepower as a Chrysler Pacifica for just a quarter of a million dollars.

If that sounds positively daft, fear not. The Hercules is actually available with a range of FCA-sourced engines including diesel, V6, and V8 power. The range-topping mill is more befitting something with the name Hercules, delivering no less than 1,300 horsepower from a Dodge Demon-derived Hemi V8 modified to 7.0 liters and fitted with a massive supercharger. We suspect most Hercules buyers will opt to pay more for such power but still, $225,000 isn't exactly chump change for a vehicle with stock, pedestrian 3.6-liter V6.

Gallery: Rezvani Hercules 6x6

82 Photos

But we digress. The Hercules isn't just about what's under the hood. As with the Tank, familiar Jeep underpinnings are upgraded to the Nth degree which in this case includes an extra axle under the pickup bed. The truck is capable of two-wheel, four-wheel, and full six-wheel-drive on demand, and a custom Fox suspension with Dana 60 axles give the Hercules both ground clearance and capability on roads less traveled.

The Jeep connection is prevalent in the cockpit as well, though Rezvani adds custom-stitched Napa leather with a suede headliner. Opt for the Hercules 6x6 Military Edition and you'll also get features like FLIR night vision, a self-sealing fuel tank, electrified door handles, sirens, gas masks, and a plethora of armor plating to make sure your leather seats stay nice and clean during the very worst of road trips.

"The focus of the new Hercules 6x6 was to be athletic in design and stance, have a refined ride and suspension, be the right size to be easily used as a daily driver, have a luxurious interior, and push the envelope in what a six-wheeled truck can be," said Rezvani CEO Ferris Rezvani. "The new Hercules 6x6 is easily the toughest and most powerful production truck in the world."

We struggle to see how the Hercules could be "easily used as a daily driver" but it certainly stands out in a crowd. For those with some spare cash and a desire to dominate your neighbors, the standard Hercules starts at $225,000 and the Military Edition jumps $100,000 to start at $325,000.