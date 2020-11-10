Where do we even begin with this video? For starters, the camouflaged Dodge Charger SRT 392 wasn't the only misbehaving vehicle at this substantial car gathering in Houston. However, in a bid to get attention at a meet packed with properly epic supercars, this would-be social media influencer got his wish in pretty much the worse way possible.

You know the drill by now. Dude attends car meet, crowds gather, dude attempts a poorly planned burnout, loses control, and crashes into crowd. Admittedly, the vehicle subjected to such bad judgment is usually a Ford Mustang, but let this be a reminder to the world that asshats span the full automotive spectrum. Proof exists throughout this 25-minute video from High Tech Corvette, which labels the event as crazy not just for the cars, but the bystanders running into eight lanes of roadway for photos or video. Yeah, don't do that at a car meet either.

Speaking of cars, this meet had a bit of everything. American muscle both modern and classic was prevalent, but patient viewers will spot a gaggle of McLarens and Ferraris, including a freaking Testarossa. Do you want more classic supercars? A Lamborghini Diablo makes an appearance, or if you're more interested in the new stuff, an ultra-rare Pagani Huayra offers a drive-by. And since this event took place in Texas, a massive Hennessey Goliath 6x6 was even on-site.

Those machines aren't the unwitting star of this clip, however. That dubious honor falls to the aforementioned camouflaged Dodge Charger SRT 392 adorned with the Instagram tag 1sikkscat and YouTube tag scat life. Don't bother trying to find either account – we already looked and they are missing in action. Considering this driver technically committed a hit-and-run felony, we suspect he wasn't keen to advertise his antics. Then again, broadcasting his social media channels while stopped in the middle of a four-lane highway for a massive burnout apparently wasn't a concern. Anyone care to wager if this Charger is still wearing its camo wrap?

As far as we can tell, there were no serious injuries but the footage does show people getting slammed around. The incident could've been so much worse, and not just for this Charger driver. Numerous close calls are seen in this clip, not the least of which being a Lamborghini Murcielago also stopped in the road for a burnout that nearly gets rear-ended by an innocent motorist. And yes, there are some questionable Mustang actions as well, including some dangerous weaving around traffic.

Long story short ... enjoy these car meets but for crying out loud people, hold onto some measure of sanity and restraint.