The 2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition celebrates three-quarters of a century since the introduction of one of the first mass-production 4x4 pickups in 1945. Prices start at $65,250, (plus a $1,695 destination fee) and deliveries begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Starting with the existing Power Wagon, this special edition has special exterior touches like black grille mesh with a gunmetal Ram badge. There's Black Diamond trim on the door, tailgate, and rock rails. A Power Wagon 75 Years of Service emblem appears on the door. The truck rides on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with 33-inch tires.

Gallery: 2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition

The truck's body is available in Diamond Black Crystal. Buyers can get this in monotone or two-tone with the available shades Maximum Steel Metallic, Granite Crystal Metallic, Billet Silver Metallic, Hydro Blue, Patriot Blue, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Bright White, Olive Green, Molten Orange, and Anvil.

The special model's cabin comes with a Mountain Brown leather interior. There are Power Wagon 75 logos on the seats and door inserts. For a color contrast, there's Gloss Black trim on the instrument panel, center console, and dashboard. Dark brushed aluminum and a Piano Black Silverline accent go around the infotainment screen.

The 75th Anniversary Edition has lots of standard tech that includes a 12-inch infotainment display with navigation and Off-Road pages that display ride height, transfer case position, pitch and roll, and accessory gauges. There's also a 750-watt, 17-speaker Harman Kardon stereo.

The powertrain is the same as the standard Power Wagon. A 6.4-liter V8 makes 410 horsepower (306 kilowatts) and runs through an eight-speed automatic. There are front and rear locking differentials. A 12,000-pound-rated Warn winch mounts to the front bumper.