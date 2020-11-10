Members of the Ferrari Chat forums have it on good authority Ferrari is on the verge of introducing the SF90 Stradale Spider. The convertible hybrid supercar might’ve been scheduled to premiere during Finali Mondiali in the Misano Adriatico municipality in the Italian region Emilia-Romagna, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Ferrari to postpone it. The annual event was originally scheduled to take place last week and serves as a venue where the Prancing Horse typically introduces a new car.

The rumor mill indicates a private official preview of the car has been up and running online for prospective customers since last Thursday. The rest of us will apparently have to wait until November 12 when the SF90 Stradale Spider is going to be unveiled for the whole world to see. In the meantime, our good buddy Walter Vayr has spotted a prototype without less disguise than before.

It is believed the car will boast a power-retractable hardtop in the same vein as the F8 Spider and the more recent 812 GTS. By the looks of it, the SF90 Stradale Spider will retain the engine bay window of the coupe, allowing bystanders to take a peek at the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. Combined with a trio of electric motors, the hybrid setup generates nearly 1,000 horsepower.

The first series-production Ferrari hybrid convertible, the SF90 Stradale Spider will follow the limited-run electrified LaFerrari Aperta while adding plug-in capabilities. It’s probably going to be a tad heavier than the coupe (1,570 kilograms / 3,461 pounds, dry) due to the extra reinforcements commanded by the retractable roof, but the drop in performance will likely be borderline unnoticeable.

If the wraps are indeed coming off on Thursday, expect the Spider to cost more than the coupe’s already eye-watering $625,000 starting price.