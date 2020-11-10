Note: Turn on YouTube's auto-translate function to understand what the video host is saying.

When Genesis unveiled the GV70 at the end of October, let’s just say it wasn’t exactly generous with the photo gallery. A new video shot in South Korea quenches our thirst for a more thorough look at the luxury crossover as a pre-production prototype was filmed extensively by a YouTuber. Annoyingly, the footage was shot in portrait mode, but that’s not stopping us from sharing the video.

This isn’t just any GV70, but the Sport version riding on swanky 21-inch wheels featuring what Genesis refers to as “G-Matrix” pattern on the spokes. The dark chrome accents are also a design signature of this version, as are the massive oval exhaust tips on each corner of the bumper. The prototype had an interesting matte green paint with a matching interior contrasted by the red stitching.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis GV70

6 Photos

Say what you will about the exterior design, but you have to admit the GV70 really stands out in a sea of premium compact SUVs. The cabin is also a fresh take on the screen-heavy recipe and allows Genesis to distance itself from the more established German competitors. Due to the limited number of photos shared by Hyundai’s posh brand, we didn’t notice until now the GV70 had such a large panoramic roof.

Interestingly, jump to the 11:32 mark and you’ll notice Genesis has integrated the button to open the tailgate into the base of the rear wiper. It’s a feature we’ve seen on BMW’s wagons where the button opens only the glass section of the tailgate. This particular prototype was of the all-wheel-drive variety as denoted by the 4WD badge which refers to the HTRAC system offered by Hyundai and Genesis. Thankfully, those cannon-like exhausts are the real deal rather than those fake tips some European cars shamelessly flaunt.

Genesis’ GV70 debut in late October was more along the lines of a preview, so we’re expecting a full image gallery and comprehensive technical specifications to be disclosed in the coming weeks. It’s scheduled to go on sale in North America as a 2022MY, so it will be a while before you’ll be able to check one in the metal at your local dealer.