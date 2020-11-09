The BMW iNext all-electric SUV will be the company’s technological flagship when it arrives. Not only will it be the company’s top-tier EV, but it’ll also pack Level 3 semi-autonomous driving capabilities. We’ll get our first glimpse of the new model this Wednesday during the digital-only event, though BMW will only preview its design. How much we’ll see is unknown, though a new batch of spy photos isn’t hiding many secrets.

The new photos show us the camouflaged exterior we’ve seen countless times, though the batch also has images of the interior. We’ve seen it before, too, though we do get a glimpse of the instrument cluster graphics for the first time. It shows an “Ambient lighting failure” warning, which isn’t surprising for a test vehicle. While it looks a bit more put together than the last test vehicle interior we spotted, much of the interior remains hidden. The polygonal wheel is still present with its integrated LED lighting.

Gallery: BMW iNext Spy Photos

16 Photos

Powertrain details aren’t known, though our spy photographers suggest it’ll have three power outputs. The entry-level trim will offer around 308 horsepower (229 kW) while the middle-grade trim will offer around 522 hp (389 kW). The top model will have around 610 hp (454 kW). The range will vary, too, with the entry-level model expected to offer around 248 miles (400 kilometers). The biggest battery back should offer more than 373 miles (600 km) of range, though those numbers are on the generous European WLTP test cycle.

While we may see the iNext this week, production won’t begin until sometime next year. We don’t know when, though it could be a bit considering we're only seeing a design preview of the SUV on Wednesday. The automaker could still have a lot of work left fine-tuning the all-electric powertrain. The iNext is one of several electric vehicles the automaker is developing, including the iX3 and the recently spied iX1 crossovers, and much more. Tune in on November 11 for the digital-only event.