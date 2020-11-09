There’s no doubt that a lot of petrolheads are feeling unweary about the future of the internal combustion engine. While we haven’t reached the swan-song of piston power, the future looks promising regardless of what medium will propel vehicles. As such, Nico Rosberg’s latest video features him driving the Porsche Taycan Turbo S around the Nurburgring GP Circuit and Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Before we begin, let’s go over some numbers. With all-wheel-drive and the grunt of electric power, the Taycan can slingshot itself to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds and onwards to 124 mph (200 km/h) in a grand total of 9.6 seconds. Among other things, these numbers are made capable by the Taycan’s duo of electric motors which put out 616 horsepower (459 kilowatts) and 774 pound-feet (1,049 newton-Meters) of torque.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S: First Drive

92 Photos

The 2016 Formula 1 World Champion began the video with a standing start, which even in wet conditions impressed Rosberg. Great news, because if the electrifying acceleration can wow an F1 Champ, it gives you an idea of its potency. While neck-snapping acceleration is great fun, the question remains how the Taycan can go around corners.

We’re happy to report that even in wet conditions, the all-electric Porsche impressed Rosberg when it came to vehicle dynamics. A brief trip around the Nurburgring GP circuit showed that along with him being a brilliant driver, the Taycan strutted its stuff with flying colors; the vehicle utilizes tech like torque vectoring, rear-wheel-steering, and clever electronics to hide its 5,100 pounds (2,313 kilograms) of heft – to offer some perspective the Porsche 918 tips the scales at roughly 3,602 lbs (1,633 kg).

Following an obligatory lap around the Nurburgring Nordschleife, Rosberg wanted to see what the Taycan was like with all of the driver aids turned off. Thanks in part to brilliant chassis balance and a hell of a lot of power on tap, he could slide the car anywhere he liked in complete silence. While there are still some nagging issues when it comes to charging electric vehicles, their performance numbers certainly speak for themselves.