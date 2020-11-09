The VW ID.3 Issues Saga Ends For Some And Starts For Other Owners

When someone with a troubled electric car manages to make it work again, that is certainly good news. That’s what happened to Christian Stadler and his VW ID.3 after he reported in a video his 12V battery had died. Unfortunately, that does not mean the ID.3 is now out of issues, as Frode revealed. This Norwegian owner tried to recharge the 12V battery, and his ID.3 would not drive even after that, as the video above shows.

Curiously, it was YouTube that introduced us to him and his channel after watching Stadler’s new video on his ID.3. As you will see below, the Battery Life YouTube channel owner was happy to report his Volkswagen was back to work, but not without spending four days in the shop and receiving an update.

Stadler discusses the difficulty in getting an appointment at a VW dealership and that people having trouble with their ID.3 can eventually have priority in fixing them. That’s what happened to him, for example. The concerning part is how long it took for the car to be back to work.

The German youtuber also complained that the loaner Volkswagen offered him was not really a loaner, but a rented car that would cost him €25 a day. Luckily, he did not need one. When he got his ID.3 back, he realized it had some improvements, such as a slower creeping mode. ACC was also working again.

When it comes to Frode, he followed the recommendation from other ID.3 owners and checked the car’s 12V battery. It was almost dead as well, so he charged it hoping that his car would be operational again, but it wasn’t. His electric car had to be towed to the dealership’s repair shop.

Frode’s car drove just 466 km (290 miles) before presenting the issue. He even tries to look on the bright side of life on this one because he did not manage to get winter tires for his ID.3: the dealer did not have them.

Frode was still waiting for the repair six days after his car was towed. He records the video just after speaking to a VW technician, and the company believes the issue is on the high voltage battery pack, not on the 12V unit. The Volkswagen guy told him the ID.3 is also new for them, reinforcing the engineer’s motto that first adopters are mostly guinea pigs: everything that will go wrong with any product goes wrong with them first.

Does that mean you should not buy an ID.3? We already know Volkswagen's reason to deliver them this way, and we did not expect this “deliver now, fix later” strategy from it. However, if it works for the competition, the company must have reasoned it should try it too.

The bottom line is that this is a matter of willingness. Frode says he still loves his car and complains about the Skoda Fabia he was given as a loaner (a real one). In other words, he would not have done otherwise.

If you are ok with facing flaws for the privilege of being the first to drive anything, go for it, but do so prepared for the pains. If you prefer to have a more finished vehicle and troublefree ownership experience, you’d better wait.

Sources: My ID.3 - by Frode and Battery Life