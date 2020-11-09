More than a year ago, PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced their 50:50 merger creating one of the world’s largest automakers. The Stellantis name was officially revealed in July this year and now the company has debuted its new logo.

If you find a strong space connection here, you are not wrong. The word Stellantis originates from the Latin verb "stello", which means “to brighten with stars" in a direct translation. The visual presentation of the new logo carries “the spirit of optimism, energy, and renewal” and symbolizes “a diverse and innovative company determined to be one of the new leaders in the next era of sustainable mobility.”

The official Stellantis logo comes as the next logical step in the process of finalizing the merger between the two multinational manufacturers. The final legal steps should be taken by the end of the first quarter of 2021 and include the approval by both PSA’s and FCA’s shareholders at their respective Extraordinary General Meetings.

According to a recent report, once the merger of the two companies is completed, the newly-founded automaker could ditch some of the models that are currently available from the brands owned by the two conglomerates. The Chinese market will be on focus, at least initially, where Stellantis will have too many brands, models, and platforms on sale.

Stellantis will become the fourth-largest automaker in the world with its 13 brands, including giants like Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, Ram, and Jeep. Reports from earlier this year suggested all marques will continue their existence under the new ownership but it’s too early for exact details of the company’s strategy.