PSA has an ambitious plan for its luxury brand DS. The French automaker wants to bring back the glory days of the Citroen DS with its unconventional design and admirable tech features. Of course, the market is completely different these days and the customers remain hungry for more and more new high-riding models.

DS will answer those needs with a brand new crossover planned for a release at some point during the first half of 2023. That’s obviously more than two years away from now but Motor.es claims it has internal information about what can be expected. The designers of the publication assembled this rendering that previews the new premium crossover from France.

While "not all PSA group brands should be present in all segments," as a DS representative told the media recently, the marque is poised to launch yet another crossover, which should be a tad smaller than the Peugeot 2008. Still, the two should feature a vastly different design approach to avoid cannibalization.

According to the publication, DS wants to create a more conventional crossover than the quirky DS3 Crossback to appeal to a wider audience. The new and yet-unnamed model is seen as a potential rival to the Mini 5-door hatchback which basically means we won’t be dealing with a traditional crossover but rather with a slightly lifted hatchback with added practicality compared to the DS3 Crossback.

Motor.es reports that the project is still in a study phase and is pending a production green light. If it gets the approval stamp, it shouldn’t take long until we see it on sale as it will be based on the same platform as the DS3 Crossback and will probably use the same technologies.