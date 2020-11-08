Put a picture of an Airstream trailer in front of just about anyone, and they’d most likely be able to complete a successful ID. One of the most recognizable fixtures in the glamping community, people may not realize that the American giant briefly produced recreational vehicles. As such, U.K. based Silverstone Auctions has a brilliantly restored Airstream recreational vehicle up for sale.

However, before we talk about this awesome beast, we’d be remiss not to talk about how Airstream began. Created by Wally Byam in the late 1920s, he began building trailers in his Los Angeles backyard. The first proper example referred to as the Clipper – named after the record-breaking trans-Atlantic seaplane – slept four, carried its own water supply, and featured electric lights; the primary example would have set customers back $1,200.

Meanwhile, the example in the video is a full recreational vehicle priced at roughly $100,000 – most people may only know the American company for its trailers, but they began building RV’s in 1974. Built in 1992, this example marks one of the last models built using aluminum before the transition to fiberglass. Powered by a 7.4-liter V8 engine, this thing has been sympathetically restored in 2010 by the Northampton based RV specialist LAS Motorhomes.

Keeping with the aeronautical inspiration for the Airstream, the interior has been reupholstered in leather by a company specializing in aircraft interiors. Similar modifications have been completed on the exterior like refinishing the aluminum panels and re-lacquering the wheels. However, a majority of the work lies under the skin of this machine.

The underpinnings of this 350LE Motorhome have received substantial work; facilities like the self-leveling jacking system, electrical wiring, plumbing, brakes, and airbags, have all been restored. We could go on, but essentially, anything that needs looking after has been taken care of. While this beauty is unfortunately only for sale in British markets, it’s clear that whoever gets the keys will have quite a machine to enjoy.