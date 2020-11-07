The Maserati Ghibli is certainly a polarizing vehicle as it does not exactly match with the Italian brand’s lofty reputation for luxury and quality. Sure, it may have the historic badge and name, but the Ghibli has been a source of many quality issues and represents a great used vehicle value. Although there is a questionable track record for the Ghibli, that didn’t stop one New Jersey man from converting one into a limousine.

In the modern age, Maserati has struggled with aging platforms and questionable luxury features that put it in a tough position to grow market share. The brand plans to changes this moving forward but this overhaul will take some time.

Although Maserati has had its tough moments, it remains a strong brand with a reputation that is globally recognizable. Car enthusiasts are all too familiar with the brand’s shortcomings, but the general public still sees Maserati with reverence. That makes it a great candidate for a stretch limo as Maserati’s brand reputation is its strongest asset.

Sure, the driving dynamics of the Ghibli limo are now compromised, but at least the front end and Maserati badge are one display for all to see. In stock form, the Ghibli is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 325 hp (243 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque, which is fine for a sports sedan but a little weak for a massive limo. This stout V6 is mated to a ZF 8-Speed automatic transmission that is programmed for sporty shifts and driver engagement, which is certainly not useful in a limousine.

Although many of us are wise to the current state of Maserati, the perceived value of its vehicles is based on reputation rather than substance, and that makes it the perfect candidate for the limo treatment. Limos are all about appearances and match perfectly with the strongest aspects of modern Maserati’s.