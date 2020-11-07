When the updated 2021 Lexus IS was introduced in June, it received quite considerable backlash because it looked similar to the model it replaces. It's actually expected since it was only a facelift, though admittedly, the fact that we're looking at the same compact sedan since 2013 was questionable.

For Lexus fans who will still go for the IS against all odds, you'd be happy to hear that TRD and Modellista have both released sporty body kits for the F Sport trim of the luxury compact sedan.

Gallery: 2021 Lexus IS TRD And Modellista Kits

14 Photos

For TRD, sporty bits made out of resin are offered, which include a front spoiler, aerodynamic mirror covers, side skirts, and rear diffuser. TRD also sells stainless steel sports mufflers, as well as a set of 20-inch forged alloy wheels that come in Melanite Gun Metallic finish. For performance, you have the option to add a Yamaha-made damper that's aimed to improve steering stability at high speeds, as well as a steel member brace for rear-wheel-drive models.

Modellista, on the other hand, pretty much offers the same aftermarket upgrades for the Lexus IS but with a different approach to styling. While the TRD kits come in black, Modellista went for chrome. A set of 19-inch wheels is also on offer.

To get a picture of what TRD and Modellista have to offer for the facelifted IS, you may browse through the gallery above. As always, there isn't any powertrain upgrade involved with these upgrades, so you might want to look away if you want more power for your Lexus compact sedan.

For now, the availability of these TRD and Modellista kits is limited to Japan. Pricing wasn't disclosed as well as of this writing.