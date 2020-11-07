It wasn't long since the Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was introduced in 2018, but it looks like Stuttgart is all geared up to give the super sedan some minor updates. Spotted by our spies outside the automaker's Nürburgring test center, this prototype that you see in photos is the GT 63 S and dons camo wraps on its front fascia.

Based on the images, it looks like the bulk of updates are only limited to the front, particularly on the lower bumper. The GT 63 S, after all, is still young so we don't expect massive tweaks at all.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Facelift Spy Images

Beyond aesthetics, you can expect some cabin enhancements in the upcoming refresh of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, more likely to adopt Mercedes' latest version of infotainment system and heads up display. Then again, it is likely that Mercedes won't go as far as revamping the layout.

Expect the facelifted AMG GT 4-Door Coupe to arrive next year for the 2022 model year. As to exactly when, well, information's still scarce at this point.

What we know, however, is that Mercedes is testing a hybrid version of the high-powered practical sedan, reportedly named the AMG GT 73e. It was spotted warming up the Green Hell back in September, allegedly stretching its legs to take back the crown from the 2021 Panamera as the fastest executive car at the Nürburgring.

The upcoming AMG GT 73e is reportedly developed to make around 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts) through its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and electric motor. In comparison, the AMG GT 63 S churns out 630 hp (470 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) torque.

As always, we and our spies will keep an eye out for any development, so watch this space.