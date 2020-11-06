The latest teaser for the Rezvani Hercules 6x6 offers a chance to see the giant pickup kicking up some dirt for a few seconds. The company also finally confirms that the rig has an official unveiling on Tuesday, November 10, at 2:00 PM EST (7:00 PM GMT).

Rezvani pitches the Hercules as "the god of all trucks" because the company says the rig is the most-powerful production six-wheeled truck in the world. The automaker isn't yet mentioning just how potent the powerplant is, but Rezvani's Tank X pumps out over 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) and 870 pound-feet (1,180 Newton-meters) of torque from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8.

The Tank rides on the chassis of a Jeep Wrangler. Judging by what's visible in the teaser so far, it looks like the Hercules might use the same underpinnings or possibly the framework from the Jeep Gladiator pickup. The images so far reveal a high-riding suspension and chunky off-road tires, too.

Rezvani outfits its vehicles with features that you don't find on normal SUVs, and this likely to extend to the Hercules, too. Buyers can get things like a FLIR thermal camera and protection for the electrical system against an electromagnetic pulse.

The brand even has a Military model of the Tank that adds bullet-resistant body panels and windows. There are also defensive features like a smokescreen, electrified door handles, blinding lights, and military-grade run-flat tires.

Rezvani started teasing the Hercules in June and intended to reveal it during the summer. The company pushed back the launch to November, which was understandable given such a tumultuous year. Look for the six-wheeled truck to go on sale next year, but the automaker is already taking reservations if you want to secure a place in line.