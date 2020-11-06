Subaru and Toyota are currently working on the next-generation versions of their shared sports car. A video of a camouflaged Toyota 86 appeared back in August while Subaru is already teasing the new BRZ that it’s set to reveal on November 18. However, the BRZ won’t be the global model it once was. A Subaru spokesperson told Autocar that the company has “no plans” to bring the two-door to Europe and that it’ll be US-only. We don’t know if Toyota will do the same for the 86.

Despite the new Subaru’s imminent debut, we know little about the car. An Instagram post last month provided a glimpse of a camouflaged prototype, showing that the automaker isn’t ready to rewrite the car’s overall design. We expect an evolution of the car’s styling with revised front and rear fascias, revised lighting elements, and other exterior changes. There should be a substantial update inside, too, as the car moves from its Subaru underpinnings to the Corolla platform and Toyota’s TNGA architecture.

Both cars will have a Subaru boxer engine for motivation, though we don’t know specifics. Rumors have suggested a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter making 217 horsepower (160 kilowatts) could be the mill of choice, though there are other rumors of a turbocharged engine making as much as 252 hp (187 kW), which would be a welcomed increase over the current car’s 205 hp (151 kW). We expect the BRZ and the 86 to offer both manual and automatic gearboxes.

We’ll know much more about the new BRZ in a few weeks at the revel, which should go on sale sometime next year. The car we’ll get will be a bit longer and wider, improving cabin space, and a bit heavier, though a bump in power could counter that. However, we don’t expect a roomy rear seat. There should be an improvement with interior materials and quality, as well.