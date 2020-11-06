If you’ve been putting money aside each month to buy a business jet and are just about ready to take the plunge, we’ve got some good news. Porsche has teamed up with Embraer, the world’s third-largest manufacturer of civil aircraft after Boeing and Airbus, for a special edition of the 911 Turbo S. It’s being given away for “free” as long as you’re buying one of the ten Phenom 300E business jets.

The 992 sports car and the limited-run jet share a two-tone look with a glossy Platinum Silver Metallic main color complemented by a satin gloss Jet Gray Metallic for the lower section. The two shades are divided by dual trim strips in Brilliant Chrome and Speed Blue, while a bespoke logo of a stylized airplane wing has been used inside and out.

Gallery: 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Embraer

6 Photos

Open the doors and you’ll be greeted by the illuminated “No step” lettering on the door sills and the door-mounted LED projector showing off the jointly developed logo mentioned earlier. Porsche says the cabin customized by its Manufaktur division takes inspiration from a jet cockpit, although the changes are purely cosmetic.

There are Speed Blue accents here and there, along with black and chalk-like leather surfaces, and a standard carbon fiber package with a high-gloss finish. Interestingly, Porsche says it will not offer this interior configuration for the regular 911. To make it feel even more special, the Turbo S Embraer has a “One of 10” logo on the dashboard on the front passenger’s side as well as red leather loops for folding the front seat backrests.

Aside from getting a matching 911 Turbo S, Porsche and Embraer are also throwing in other “freebies” to sweeten the pot. Goodies include an indoor car cover, a matching luggage set, not to mention a fancy 1919 Globetimer UTC watch with a design mirroring the car and jet. The companies don’t mention the price tag, but a regular version of the jet costs about $9.5 million before options.

Introduced in 2010, the Phenom 300 has been the most popular business jet for several years in a row and has gained an “Enhanced” version that can do Mach 0.8 speeds or about 988 km/h (614 mph). The 992 Turbo S is no slouch either, maxing out at 330 km/h (205 mph).